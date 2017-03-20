Pixies Add 2nd St. Paul Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pixies, who shot to fame in the 1980s with alt rock songs like “Where Is My Mind?,” have announced they will perform twice in St. Paul this fall.
The band previously announced a show for Oct. 11 at the Palace Theater in St. Paul. That show sold out, so the band announced a second show has been added the day before.
The concert will also include a special guest performance from Mitski, whose album “Puberty 2” was among the most acclaimed releases of 2016.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.