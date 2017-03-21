Author Eric Dregni’s ‘You’re Sending Me Where?: Dispatches from Summer Camp’

Author Eric Dregni’s new book You’re Sending Me Where?: Dispatches from Summer Camp will be featured at several upcoming Twin Cities events.
All his days and weeks spent at summer camp have shown him the abundant pleasures of this uniquely American experience—and given him plenty of stories to tell.
–BOOK LAUNCH: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 21st, 2017, Theodore Wirth Chalet Fireplace Room (1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Golden Valley, MN 55422). Reading and book signing.
–4:00 PM, Thursday, March 30th, 2017, University of Minnesota Bookstore (Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55455). Reading and book signing.
–12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11th, 2017, Concordia University Library (1282 Concordia Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104). Reading and book signing.
–7:00 PM, Friday, April 14th, 2017, Eat My Words Bookstore (1228 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55413). Reading and book signing.