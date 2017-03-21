March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Police: 1 Arrested In Blaine Gas Station Armed Robbery

March 21, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Blaine, Blaine Police Department, Gas Station Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blaine police say one person is in custody after an armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to a Super USA Gas Station, located at 12080 Central Ave. NE, after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Police say an employee reported that a gun was used in the robbery and the suspect then fled in a westbound direction from the store.

After arriving, officers began to investigate the robbery and K-9s were called from Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a male suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia