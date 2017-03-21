Police: 1 Arrested In Blaine Gas Station Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blaine police say one person is in custody after an armed robbery of a gas station Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to a Super USA Gas Station, located at 12080 Central Ave. NE, after receiving a report of an armed robbery.
Police say an employee reported that a gun was used in the robbery and the suspect then fled in a westbound direction from the store.
After arriving, officers began to investigate the robbery and K-9s were called from Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say a male suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.