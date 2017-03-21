CAIR-MN Calls For Charges After Woman Reports Harassment Over Hijab

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling on authorities in northern Minnesota to charge a man for harassing a woman over her hijab.
Over the weekend, Fardoso Mohamed was shopping at a store in Moorhead when she says a man angrily told her to remove her headscarf.
“He was very close to me, and he was yelling very hard, very mad,” Mohamed told Detroit Lakes Online, adding that it’s not unusual for hijab-wearing women in the area to face harassment.
The man reportedly followed Mohamed through the store and confronted her again about her hijab. In response, Mohamed told the man her clothing was “none of his business.”
A store employee eventually confronted the man, who later left the store. After, Mohamed reported the Saturday incident to police, who said that although the man was rude, he didn’t break any laws.
CAIR-MN disagrees, saying in a new release Tuesday that it wants authorities to consider charges of stalking and harassment.
The man has yet to be identified.