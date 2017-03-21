Authorities: Canadian Woman Stored Pot In Body Cavity, Attempted To Enter U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office says its officers stopped a Canadian woman in Warroad, Minnesota, who was attempting to enter the United States while carrying marijuana inside her body.
CBP says officers encountered the 26-year-old Ontario woman Sunday as she applied for admission to the United States at the Warroad border crossing. She was traveling with two other Canadians.
After a CBP officer selected their car for further admission, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. As the inspection continued, the woman admitted she concealed marijuana with a body cavity in an attempt to smuggle it over the border.
CBP says the woman was then taken to a local medical facility where it was determined she was carrying approximately 13 grams of marijuana.
“This seizure illustrates the great lengths that people will go through in an attempt to import contraband into the United States undetected,” Pembina Are Port Director Jason Schmelz said.
The Roseau county Sheriff’s Office gave the traveler a citation and the marijuana was seized.