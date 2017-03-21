‘Unveiled Beauty’ Series Opens At Cambria Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An upcoming series of events in Minneapolis is all about unveiling beauty – both inside and out.
Lisa Harris is the founder and creative director of Fashion Meets Poetry. Harris also recently published a book, “Unveiled Beauty: Handwritten Stories From a Poetic Heart,” and is the organizer of the Unveiled Beauty event.
The series is meant to help women explore their beauty and empower themselves.
It takes place at the Cambria Gallery in Minneapolis and runs from 6 – 9 p.m. each night, beginning Thursday and running through June 29.
Guests can choose between attending three or five events. Three events cost $200 and all five cost $235.
For more information, visit ‘Unveiled Beauty’ online.