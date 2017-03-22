Champlin Park Senior Hits Buzzer-Beater To Knock Off Chaska, 53-50

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Champlin Park senior Sam Dubois scored just six points in 18 minutes Wednesday, but the Rebels’ guard hit a shot that he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
Champlin Park, the No. 1 seed in the Boys State Basketball Tournament, faced unseeded Chaska Wednesday in the quarterfinals in a game that went down to the wire at Target Center. The Rebels got the final possession, and Dubois hit a game-winner to not only avoid a huge upset, but send his team to Friday’s state semifinals.
McKinley Wright dribbled the clock down and missed a contested shot in the lane. The rebound deflected a couple times, last tipped by a Chaska defender and into the hands of Dubois, who was standing just outside the three-point line.
He turned and shot just before time expired, much like Blake Hoffarber’s miracle shot for the Gophers that beat Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament years ago. Dubois’ shot went in, and the Champlin Park bench exploded with the victory.
It was equally as gut-wrenching for the Hawks, whose season is over with a 24-6 record.