Authorities Investigating Tree Girdling At Eagan Park

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Dakota County Parks Department says someone has been destroying trees in one of the most popular parks in the south metro.

Several trees in Lebanon Hills Regional Park are destroyed because of someone pulling the bark off of them. Some 500,000 people per year enjoy the 2,000-acre park.

Dakota County Parks Director Steve Sullivan said a group of volunteers first alerted him to what they were seeing earlier this week.

“The girdling of the trees looks very intentional,” Sullivan said.

At least six trees scattered through the woods are missing a ring of bark; it is a practice called girdling. While the damage may look minimal, Sullivan said it stops the trees ability to maintain nutrients, eventually killing the tree.

Now, Sullivan said the damaged trees will have to be cut down to avoid becoming a hazard.

Sullivan said there is no telling why anyone would want to destroy the trees, but he wants the culprit to be caught.

“The preservation, protection and enhancement of natural resources is a really important aspect to the public as well as to the Dakota County board,” Sullivan said.

Destroying the trees is against city law, so the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If the person or group is caught, they would face fines. The park board is still looking for more any other possible damaged trees since the land is so vast.