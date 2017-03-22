Lynx Announce Additions To Basketball Operations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday they’ve hired two additions to the basketball operations department.
The Lynx have hired Walt Hopkins as assistant coach and Annie Isler as video coordinator.
Hopkins joins Cheryl Reeve’s coaching staff after previously being the academic coach at California University for student athletes. He was also an assistant women’s basketball coach at Utah Valley University from 2013-14.
Hopkins was also the director of basketball operations for the Tulsa Shock before his time at Cal-Berkeley. With the Lynx, he’ll assist with on-court preparation, player development and scouting.
Isler is in her second season with the Lynx and was a video associate for the team last season. She has previously been a coach at various Division I and Division III schools. As video coordinator, she’ll provide video edits on opponents as well as statistical and analytical data on opponent play calls. Isler is a 2009 graduate of Carleton College.