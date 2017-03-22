City Of Minneapolis Suing HGTV Star Nicole Curtis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular reality TV star is being sued by the City of Minneapolis.

The lawsuit is the latest step in a failed home redevelopment project, a WCCO Investigation first exposed two years ago.

Court documents reveal Nicole Curtis has failed to follow the contract on a North Minneapolis property she’s owned since 2012.

Curtis is the star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict”, in which she saves historic and broken down homes.

“It’s a blight on an otherwise great block with amazing neighbors and beautiful homes,” Jonathon Lundberg, from Minneapolis, said.

Curtis bought the Jordan neighborhood home for just $2, and agreed under contract to redevelop the property into a single family home within 12 months. The lawsuit filed by the City of Minneapolis in January claims Curtis “failed to substantially complete the Minimum Improvements on the Property.” It also says Curtis hasn’t paid property taxes or maintained insurance.

“She has made a lot of promises,” Lundberg, who lives next to the home, said.

Curtis has been commenting on the lawsuit on Twitter:

I love when people who sit on their rears doing nothing put 2cents in regarding the work others are doing 🙂 #minneapolis#smh — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 21, 2017

On Twitter Curtis also said she had been paying taxes and maintaining insurance on the property:

The thing is –I hoard house parts and every bit of documentation about those houses. pic.twitter.com/thgUYOlix4 — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 22, 2017

WCCO reached out to both Curtis and her manager but have not heard back for comment.