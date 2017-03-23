March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Officer Among 4 Killed In Northern Wisconsin Shooting

March 23, 2017 8:07 AM
Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in northern Wisconsin are investigating a series of deadly shootings that claimed the life of a police officer and three other people Wednesday.

The trouble began around 12 p.m. with a fight, which lead to a shooting, in a bank in a small town near Wausau. A second shooting happened soon after at a law firm.

The officer was killed at an apartment complex in the town of Weston, where the suspect was involved in a standoff with police that ended at 5 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Schools and a hospital in the area were on lockdown during all of this.

