Officer Among 4 Killed In Northern Wisconsin Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in northern Wisconsin are investigating a series of deadly shootings that claimed the life of a police officer and three other people Wednesday.
The trouble began around 12 p.m. with a fight, which lead to a shooting, in a bank in a small town near Wausau. A second shooting happened soon after at a law firm.
The officer was killed at an apartment complex in the town of Weston, where the suspect was involved in a standoff with police that ended at 5 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.
Schools and a hospital in the area were on lockdown during all of this.