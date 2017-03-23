Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Weekend

From hip hop to heavy thrash metal, this week’s four-show lineup includes a healthy amount of new music release parties as well as a nice early show Sunday afternoon. Check them out below.

——–

FRIDAY: Nate Millyunz Record Release @ Amsterdam Bar – St. Paul

At 25 years old, Minneapolis-based rapper Nate Millyun is making moves and music that’s increasingly gaining notoriety.

This Friday at the Amsterdam, he’s celebrating the release of his fresh new batch of songs, an EP called Waves II.

Reed Benjamin, Deeply Rooted Tribe and Kashy Grhyme are also the bill.

Tickets for the 18+ show go for $10 to $15. Doors open at 8 p.m.

——–

FRIDAY: Mirage Album Release @ First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry – Mpls.

How’s this for a unique angle: Mirage consists of two identical twin brothers from St. Paul who make chill hip hop music. Pretty cool, right?

This Friday, they’re set to release their new album, called “Green Lure” at the 7th Street Entry.

Mirage is playing with DJ Lady Em and special guests include Sieed Brown, Reefa Rei, T-Sal, Wisco Kidz, Lvndscvpes, and Uptown Streetz.

Tickets for the 18+ show go from $5 to $7. Doors open at 9 p.m.

——–

SATURDAY: Blackthorne EP Release @ Reverie Café + Bar – Mpls.

OK, move over hip hop, it’s heavy metal’s day this Saturday.

Local self-proclaimed “loud and annoying” metal band, Blackborne, said they have come out of hiding, gotten out of bed and will be playing shows and releasing new music – hence the EP release show.

And if the release of their new song “The Antidote Is Not Free” is of any indication, yeah, it’s gonna get loud at the Reverie. Bring some earplugs and loosen your neck muscles before thrashin’ on the dance floor.

Blackthorne will be joined by Aziza, No Skin and New Primals on the bill. Doors are at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

——–

SUNDAY: Katia Cardenas @ Icehouse – Mpls.

To cap off the weekend, we have a show that’ll leave you with sweet music in your ears — and get you home at a decent hour, too.

A year after releasing her debut EP, St. Paul-based jazz and R&B vocalist Katia Cardenas is returning to the Icehouse to celebrate her birthday. How is she celebrating? By performing a bunch of love songs by her favorite artists, of course.

Expect songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Amy Winehouse, Prince (quick tidbit: her dad, Mark Cardenas, played keyboards for “The Time” and was featured in the iconic “Purple Rain” movie) and many other artists.

Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Music starts 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

——–

