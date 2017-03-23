March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

St. Paul Schools Names 3 Finalists For Superintendent

March 23, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Cheryl Logan, Joe Gothard, Orlando Ramos, St. Paul Public Schools, Superintendent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials with St. Paul Public Schools said Thursday they have selected three finalists for the district’s next superintendent.

The three were narrowed down from 13 semifinalists. They are Joe Gothard, the current superintendent for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, Cheryl Logan out of Pennsylvania and Orlando Ramos out of Milwaukee, Wis.

Logan is the chief academic support officer of the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. Ramos is currently the regional superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

StartClass | Graphiq

All three finalists will visit St. Paul schools, meet staff and students as well as attend a community meeting. Officials said interviews will happen March 30 during a Board of Education meeting.

The previous superintendent, Valeria Silva, stepped down last July just six months into a new three-year contract. She faced sharp criticism over declining enrollment in the district, a $15 million budget gap and violence in schools.

