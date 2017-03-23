St. Paul Schools Names 3 Finalists For Superintendent

MNfusion: St. Paul Artist Launches Sensory Exhibit 'I Am' In Lowertown The newest series to open at The Show Gallery in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood is a showcase featuring works of art that will stimulate all five senses. Kristi Abbott's "I Am" series opens on March 31.

Wander Minnesota: The Minnesota State Capitol BuildingThe Minnesota State Capitol, designed by Cass Gilbert, first opened in 1905. Since that time, millions of people – lawmakers and visitors – have poured through its doors. Over a hundred years after its opening, it was (not surprisingly) badly in need of restoration.