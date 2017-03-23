Patrol: Stop Sticks, PIT Maneuver Needed To Stop Man Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 27-year-old Minneapolis man is in jail after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.
According to the state patrol, St. Paul police located a stolen vehicle and began pursuing it at Interstate 35E and Maryland Avenue, but had to halt the pursuit when the suspect vehicle left the city.
Minnesota State Troopers attempted to deploy stop sticks on westbound Interstate 94, but the driver avoided them.
A second attempt at stop sticks was successful after the vehicle entered eastbound Interstate 694 and hit two of them. A trooper then used a PIT maneuver on the vehicle as it attempted to exit the freeway.
The male driver, identified by authorities as Zachery Aaron Kasperzick, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested on possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and an active warrant.
An 18-year-old female passenger, also of Minneapolis, was released.