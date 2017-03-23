Wis. Lawmaker Says People Are ‘Terrified’ Over GOP Health Care Plan

MADISON, Wis. (WCCO) — A Democratic state lawmaker says people in her Madison legislative district are “terrified” about changes being proposed to the federal health care law.
State Rep. Melissa Sargent made the comment Thursday during a panel discussion with state health care leaders. She and other lawmakers were discussing the Republican proposal on the same day the House was expected to take a vote on the measure.
State policy makers and health care advocates are trying to determine what the impact of the proposal would be on the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association estimates that 311,000 people in the state could lose insurance under the GOP plan by 2026.
Bobby Peterson with a nonprofit Madison law firm that helps low-income people get health care says, “We can’t overstate the impact this will have on the people we care about.”
There’s no information on why it would impact anyone. If you’re going to play fear mongering at least explain it and why they will absolutely not be able to get free or free market insurance otherwise.