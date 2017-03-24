March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

Police Seek Suspect In Burnsville Bank Robbery

March 24, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Burnsville, TCF Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Burnsville are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a suspect handed a note to a teller at the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 East Travelers Trail demanding money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then fled.

Police said no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

If you have information about this robbery, contact Burnsville Police Investigator Andrew Newton at 952-895-4670. The FBI is offering a reward for information in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia