Police Seek Suspect In Burnsville Bank Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Burnsville are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a bank robbery.
According to police, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a suspect handed a note to a teller at the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 East Travelers Trail demanding money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then fled.
Police said no weapon was seen and no one was injured.
If you have information about this robbery, contact Burnsville Police Investigator Andrew Newton at 952-895-4670. The FBI is offering a reward for information in this case.