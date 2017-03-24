Student Charged After Allegedly Threatening To Bring Gun To Central High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to a St. Paul high school.
The teenager told other students he planned to bring a gun to Central Senior High School Thursday and start shooting, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. He is charged with threats of violence.
The high school sent a letter to families of the school Wednesday, saying they were aware of the threats and had notified police. Police conducted an investigation into the threats.
“This serves as a good reminder that threatening language about school is not a joke and can have real world consequences,” Principal Mary Mackbee said in the letter.
The student was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.