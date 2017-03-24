March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

Student Charged After Allegedly Threatening To Bring Gun To Central High School

March 24, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Central High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to a St. Paul high school.

The teenager told other students he planned to bring a gun to Central Senior High School Thursday and start shooting, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. He is charged with threats of violence.

The high school sent a letter to families of the school Wednesday, saying they were aware of the threats and had notified police. Police conducted an investigation into the threats.

“This serves as a good reminder that threatening language about school is not a joke and can have real world consequences,” Principal Mary Mackbee said in the letter.

The student was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia