Man Pleads Guilty To Hitting, Killing Pedestrian While Fleeing Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally hitting a 16-year-old girl with his car while he was fleeing police.
Howard Amos, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle which resulted in the death of Diana I. Garcia-Alvarado of Phoenix, Arizona.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, the Sept. 2 incident began at about 9:55 p.m. in north Minneapolis. Officers saw a black SUV run over the center median at 33rd Avenue North. Prosecutors say officers turned on their lights and siren for the SUV to pull over, but it sped through a stop sign at 34th Avenue North instead.
Just blocks away, Garcia-Alvarado and her boyfriend were leaving the store when they noticed the SUV and police car approaching. Her boyfriend later told police she ran across the street to the far curb, but the SUV bounced over a roundabout and landed on the corner where she was standing. She was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.
If convicted, Amos could spend up to 20 years in prison.