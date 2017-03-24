March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

MPD Chief Listed Among Fortune Magazine’s Top 50 World Leaders

March 24, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: Janee Hartea, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Pope Francis, Melinda Gates, Elon Musk and… Janee Harteau.

The Minneapolis Chief of Police was just listed as one of the world’s 50 greatest leaders by Fortune Magazine.

Fortune put Harteau at number 22 on the list, right between Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former Vice President Joe Biden. They cited how Harteau has handled the challenges of rising crime, growing tension with the police union and the deadly shooting of Jamar Clark.

Fortune also mentioned how the 30-year veteran is the city’s first female chief, first openly gay chief and how she’s trying to build trust in the community by putting more cops on the beat.

In 2016, Minneapolis was one of the few major U.S. cities to report a significant decline in homicides.

Harteau, who has been chief since late 2012, has not responded to this honor.

Theo Epstein was listed as number one on the list.

He is president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, which just won the World Series.

