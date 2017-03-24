Morrison County Church Destroyed In Apparent Arson, $5K Reward Offered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A $5,000 reward is being offered after a Morrison County church was destroyed in a fire that officials believe was intentionally set.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s office, just after 3:15 a.m. deputies received a call of a fire at the Darling Church, located on Highway 10 just north of Little Falls.
Upon arrival, deputies found the church engulfed in flames.
The Randall Fire Department assisted the deputies, and was able to keep the fire from spreading into the woods. However, the church was a total loss.
Authorities believe that the fire was intentionally set. They are investigating it, along with the Minnesota Arson Reward Project, as an arson.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or the Minnesota Arson Reward Project at 1-800-723-2020.