Mpls.’ Spoon And Stable Makes List Of Top N. American ‘Discoveries’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis restaurant that’s no stranger to accolades is being hailed again.
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants gathered votes for their “50 Best Discovery” series, and Chef Gavin Kaysen‘s Spoon and Stable was chosen as one of the top six restaurants on their list of the “Six Top Restaurants to Discover in Mid USA and Canada.”
Dorothy’s Pot Roast was singled out as Spoon and Stable‘s go-to-dish, which is a tribute to Kaysen’s grandmother.
Chicago and Nashville were the two other American restaurants on the list, as well as Canadian standouts in Toronto, Vancouver and Newfoundland.
Spoon and Stable was a 2015 finalist in the James Beard Awards for Best New Restaurant. Kaysen, who got his start working at a Subway restaurant in Bloomington, received the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year award in 2008 and a star from the Michelin Guide — perhaps the industry’s highest honor — while at New York’s Café Boulud.