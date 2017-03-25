4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 25, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Don’t let the gray sky keep you homebound! Check out these events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning:
1. A stunning exhibition of photographic artworks are on display at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. “The Weather Diaries” features painting-like photographs that are constructed with advanced collage techniques, exploring the roots of west Nordic culture. The exhibition runs through July 2. Tickets are $10.
2. Motorcycle season is back! It’s the 30th annual Donnie Smith Bike & Car Show. You’ll see the best choppers, cruisers and retro bobbers. And this year there’s a Tattoo Expo! The show is from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Tickets are $15.
3. The Northwest Sportshow is going on at the Minneapolis Convention Center. One of the new educational seminars this year is the Wolves of the World show. Experience the power and intelligence of these amazing animals while also learning about wolves’ natural behavior. The sportshow is from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
4. And hop on down to Mall of America, because the Easter Bunny will be making special appearances at the mall now through Easter on April 16! This wonderful holiday tradition is every Friday through Sunday. Parents can make the memory last by purchasing a photo with their child and the Easter Bunny as well. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.