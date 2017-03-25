ICE Made 26 Arrests Last Week In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few dozen people gathered at a Fort Snelling federal office building Friday to hold an emergency response protest to President Donald Trump’s deportation plans.
Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 26 people in Minnesota last week.
It was the largest ICE operation in the state since the Trump administration vowed to increase immigration enforcement.
Protesters called for an end to deportations in the Friday march to the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, which houses Homeland Security and ICE offices.
