Mike’s Mix: Dill Caipirinha At Mercy

March 25, 2017 7:58 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he takes a trip to downtown Minneapolis to sample a drink at the brand-new Mercy.

Dill Caipirinha

  • 2 oz Gamle Ode Dill Aquavit
  • 1 oz Simple syrup
  • .25 oz Lime juice
  • ½ Lime (cut again, into quarters) muddled in shaker
  • 1 eye-dropper Bittercube Orange bitters

Glass: Lowball

Garnish: Dill Sprig

Instruction: Long shake; Pour ice and all into lowball, and serve garnished with fresh dill

Mercy opens on April 1st in the old Marin space, inside the Le Meridien Chambers hotel.  A casual, cabin feel will accompany a menu that will highlight several different types of oysters, crab, as well as land-based dishes.  Keith Werner brings years of experience at Eat Street Social to bear on his new cocktail menu; that’s seasonal, whimsical, and features several craft non-alcoholic beverages.

