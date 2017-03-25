Mike’s Mix: Dill Caipirinha At Mercy

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he takes a trip to downtown Minneapolis to sample a drink at the brand-new Mercy.
Dill Caipirinha
- 2 oz Gamle Ode Dill Aquavit
- 1 oz Simple syrup
- .25 oz Lime juice
- ½ Lime (cut again, into quarters) muddled in shaker
- 1 eye-dropper Bittercube Orange bitters
Glass: Lowball
Garnish: Dill Sprig
Instruction: Long shake; Pour ice and all into lowball, and serve garnished with fresh dill
Mercy opens on April 1st in the old Marin space, inside the Le Meridien Chambers hotel. A casual, cabin feel will accompany a menu that will highlight several different types of oysters, crab, as well as land-based dishes. Keith Werner brings years of experience at Eat Street Social to bear on his new cocktail menu; that’s seasonal, whimsical, and features several craft non-alcoholic beverages.