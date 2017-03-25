Trump Supporters Call For Prosecution Of 6 Arrested At Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Donald Trump supporters is asking that six rioters who were arrested at a Trump rally last month be prosecuted.
That rally took place on March 4 at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
One of those people arrested was the son of former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.
Saturday, Trump supporters and members of the Republican Party of Minnesota asked the Ramsey County attorney and St. Paul city attorney to prosecute those who were arrested.
The Ramsey County attorney decided not to press felony charges. The St. Paul city attorney is still reviewing the case for possible misdemeanor charges.
“These protesters were not only organized for disruption, they came prepared to drown out freedom of speech, frighten, intimidate, incite violence and cause physical harm. Outrage is that with victim statements and a plethora of video evidence, not one thug has yet been charged,” a speaker at Saturday’s rally said.
The Republican Party of Minnesota said if authorities refuse to enforce the law, violence at political events will get even worse.
WCCO has reached out to the DFL for comment, but has not heard back yet.