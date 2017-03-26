4 Things To Know: Ohio Nightclub Shooting, Trump Rally Violence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Number One: Mass Shooting In Ohio

Police in Cincinnati say there were at least two shooters in a Saturday night mass shooting inside a nightclub.

Fifteen people were hurt. One person died.

Police say there have been problems at this club in the past.

At least one of the wounded is in critical condition.

Number Two: Las Vegas Bus Shooting

Police in Las Vegas say the man who opened fire on a bus without warning had no motive.

One person died. Another is hospitalized in fair condition.

Police worked for hours to get the suspect out of the bus.

Police say he seemed to be talking about seeing people and was not completely with it.

WCCO Sports Director Mark Rosen is vacationing in Las Vegas and was directly across the street from the standoff.

Number Three: Violence At Trump Rallies

Three people have been arrested after violence broke out at a California rally to support President Donald Trump.

Some 2,000 marchers encountered about 30 counter-protesters.

Arrests were also made in Omaha, Nebraska, as a mix of Trump supporters and opponents demonstrated.

Number Four: ‘Indivisible Resistance’ Town Hall

Constituents for Minnesota’s 2nd District held a town hall yesterday without their Republican congressman.

The group “Indivisible Resistance” held the town hall, saying Rep. Jason Lewis hasn’t hosted one recently.

In a statement, Lewis said: “I do not endorse a partisan, political point-scoring event filtering down from nationally organized ‘Indivisible’ groups with handbooks from Democratic former staffers.”