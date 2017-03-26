March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

‘I Will Vote Against Him’: Sen. Franken On Gorsuch Nomination

March 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Al Franken says he will vote against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The Democratic senator announced his decision on WCCO Sunday Morning, telling Esme Murphy that he fears Gorsuch will rule in favor of corporations, not workers and consumers.

Earlier in the week, Franken grilled Gorsuch during a confirmation hearing, bringing up a case where the then-appeals court judge ruled against a truck driver who claimed to be wrongly fired by his employer.

The truck driver said he risked hypothermia when his brakes froze amid subzero temperatures. Instead of possibly waiting hours for service in a cab with no heat – which is what his employer wanted – he unhitched the cab and left his cargo to find warmth.

Franken asked the Supreme Court nominee what he would have done if he were that driver. Gorsuch said he didn’t know.

“He was in the minority in that case,” Franken said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “He was the one dissenting vote. He really did not put himself in the shoes of that driver.”

On Thursday, Democratic leaders in the Senate said they plan to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia