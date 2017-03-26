‘I Will Vote Against Him’: Sen. Franken On Gorsuch Nomination

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Al Franken says he will vote against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
The Democratic senator announced his decision on WCCO Sunday Morning, telling Esme Murphy that he fears Gorsuch will rule in favor of corporations, not workers and consumers.
Earlier in the week, Franken grilled Gorsuch during a confirmation hearing, bringing up a case where the then-appeals court judge ruled against a truck driver who claimed to be wrongly fired by his employer.
The truck driver said he risked hypothermia when his brakes froze amid subzero temperatures. Instead of possibly waiting hours for service in a cab with no heat – which is what his employer wanted – he unhitched the cab and left his cargo to find warmth.
Franken asked the Supreme Court nominee what he would have done if he were that driver. Gorsuch said he didn’t know.
“He was in the minority in that case,” Franken said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “He was the one dissenting vote. He really did not put himself in the shoes of that driver.”
On Thursday, Democratic leaders in the Senate said they plan to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination.