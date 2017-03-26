Talking Points: Working Together To Fix Health Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump’s health care bill went down to defeat last week with conservatives rebelling at what they called “Obamacare lite.”

The American Health Care Act did, in fact, keep some of the most popular and expensive parts of Obamacare. There were no bans on preexisting conditions, no lifetime caps, and young people under 26 could stay on their parents’ health care plans.

What was not clear is if the president’s plan would have fixed one of the biggest problems with the Affordable Care Act — skyrocketing premiums and skyhigh deductibles, especially those who are self-employed.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is among GOP leaders saying Republicans and Democrats now need to work together on a fix.

Over the weekend, Rep. Betty McCollum and Sen. Al Franken – both Democrats — said they agreed with Graham.

“That is what we need to do,” Franken said on WCCO Sunday Morning. “Speaker Ryan said at the end of this process that the Affordable Care Act is the the law of the land. We need to address what’s wrong with the Affordable Care act, what isn’t working.”

Immediately after pulling the bill, Trump said he would be willing to work with Democrats on health care.

The question is: Can it actually happen amid the hyper-partisan divide in Washington?