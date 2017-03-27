Arrest Made In Burnsville Bank Robbery

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 27, 2017 11:08 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with a bank robbery in Burnsville last Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m., as the suspect handed a note to a teller at the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 East Travelers Trail. The suspect demanded money, which the teller handed over, and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities said there were no injuries in the incident, and a weapon was not spotted.

The Burnsville Police Department said thanks to tips provided in the case, the suspect was identified and arrested quickly. The name of the suspect has not been released, and charges have not yet been field.

The case remains under investigation.

