March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Democrat Tim Walz Announces He Is Running For Governor

March 27, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Governor, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is running for governor of Minnesota.

After months of weighing the decision, the six-term congressman confirmed his bid on Monday. He says representing southwestern Minnesota gives him critical experience to boost Democrats’ standing outside in rural Minnesota.

Walz narrowly survived his own re-election in the 1st Congressional District last year. He beat Republican challenger Jim Hagedorn by less than 1 percentage point in a race that wasn’t expected to be close.

He’s not the only rural Democrat weighing a bid. Fellow Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan has also expressed interest.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto have already launched campaigns. No major Republican candidates have formally entered the race.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia