High School Play Featuring KKK Costumes Cancelled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid growing controversy, New Prague High School has canceled performances of its spring play.
The play in question, Larry Shue’s 1984 comedy “The Foreigner,” is about a man who pretends he can’t speak English in rural Georgia. The play involves the presence of the Ku Klux Klan, which is among the town scandals the main character uncovers.
Earlier, a student posted a screenshot of students dressed in KKK robes. The school principal told the town’s newspaper that they had been made aware of the posting, “and the insensitive nature of this post.”
The spring play, which was scheduled to perform this coming Friday and Saturday, was canceled.
“We feel it is in the best interest of New Prague Area Schools to not present the show this weekend,” Principal Lonnie Seifert told the New Prague Times. “This situation will also allow us the opportunity to have conversations with our students, staff and community as we continue to develop and model our character traits of acceptance and respect for all students within New Prague Area Schools.”