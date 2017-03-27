March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Hopkins Police Seek Suspect Who Set Vehicle On Fire

March 27, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Arson, Hopkins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who set a vehicle on fire, completely destroying it.

On Monday, March 20 at 1:48 a.m. police officers responded to the report of a car fire on the 700 block of 11th Avenue.

Police say surveillance video showed a suspect approaching a Ford Edge at the location and breaking out its rear window. The suspect then lit an object on fire, tossed it into the vehicle and fled.

The interior of the vehicle immediately ignited. The vehicle was declared a total loss.

Police say the suspect may have suffered burns on his hands based on the surveillance video.

A reward of $1,000 is now being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Dressen at 952-938-8885.

