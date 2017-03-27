Metro Council: House Bill Would Impose Major Cuts To Buses, Trains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council says riders of buses and trains in the Twin Cities will feel the impact if the House transportation bill becomes law.
Transit officials say bus, light rail, and Metro Mobility services will suffer significant service cutbacks and fare increases if the House bill is passed.
The Met Council says there would be a $125 million shortfall for Metro Transit over the the next two-year funding cycle.
“Even if we did a fare increase, which is something we would have to deliberate and work through a public process, we would have to look at a potentially 40 percent reduction to the service to Metro Transit,” Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck said. “Potentially 4 out of 10 buses could not be on the roads for many people around the Twin Cities region.”
Metro Transit riders have paid the same amount since 2008.