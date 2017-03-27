March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

New York Rangers Sign Ex-Gopher Lettieri

March 27, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: New York Rangers, University Of Minnesota Gophers, Vinni Lettieri

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to a contract with free-agent forward Vinni Lettieri.

The 22-year-old Lettieri had 19 goals and 18 assists in 38 games with the Minnesota Golden Gophers this season.

The deal was announced on Monday.

Lettieri helped the Gophers win the Big Ten regular-season title in each of his four seasons, and he played alongside Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei for two seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia