Search Continues For Missing St. Cloud State Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The search continued Monday morning in St. Cloud to find a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.
Jesse Aaron Dady was last seen in the city’s downtown area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Cloud police say.
Surveillance video shows Dady walking north on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North. Police searched the area for Dady, but did not find him.
Dady is a junior at St. Cloud State University studying biochemistry.
The school issued a statement Monday morning.
“St. Cloud State University offers its support, thoughts and prayers to Jesse’s friends and family. While this is a very concerning time for the campus community, we are doing everything we can in coordination with the St. Cloud Police Department as the search for Jesse continues,” the statement said.
Dady is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, police say. Anyone with information on Dady’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.