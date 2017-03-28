March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Police: Child Missing Following Stabbing In S. Mpls

March 28, 2017 7:44 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A child is missing following a stabbing in South Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just before 6 a.m. officers were called to a domestic situation on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg.

Further investigation found a child had been taken from the home. Police believe the child was taken by the non-custodial father.

At this time, police do not have any information on the child, suspect or the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com. Updates will be made as more details become available. 

