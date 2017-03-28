Dog Rescued In Roseville After Breaking Through Thin Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in Roseville rescued Tuesday a dog that broke through thin ice on a small pond.
The Roseville Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on Twitter. They show firefighters in wetsuits helping what appears to be a golden retriever out of a pond near the 2400 block of Cohansey Street.
Firefighters rescued a dog trapped on thin ice near the 2400 block of Cohansey today. A happy owner and dog were quickly reunited on shore. pic.twitter.com/9l9Iw2taoN
— Roseville, MN FD (@RosevilleMN_FD) March 28, 2017
It’s not clear how the dog got out into the middle of the pond, which was covered with a layer of slush and thin ice.
Firefighters say the dog was reunited with its owner after making it to shore.