Dog Rescued In Roseville After Breaking Through Thin Ice

March 28, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in Roseville rescued Tuesday a dog that broke through thin ice on a small pond.

The Roseville Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on Twitter. They show firefighters in wetsuits helping what appears to be a golden retriever out of a pond near the 2400 block of Cohansey Street.

It’s not clear how the dog got out into the middle of the pond, which was covered with a layer of slush and thin ice.

Firefighters say the dog was reunited with its owner after making it to shore.

