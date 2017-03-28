4 Reasons To Be Excited About Twins Baseball

Baseball season is back, well almost. Major league teams are finishing up Spring Training this week and getting in their final exhibition games before the season starts for real.

There are three games to kick off the 2017 regular season on Sunday, and the Minnesota Twins get things going on Monday, April 3. There aren’t many more fun days in sports than Opening Day in Major League Baseball.

There is a buzz in the air when baseball season gets started. Every team has a clean slate, everyone has a chance. Yes, even the Twins. Coming off a franchise-worst 103-loss season, it has to get better. It can’t get any worse, can it?

The Twins host the Kansas City Royals Monday afternoon at Target Field. Here are four reasons to be excited for the 2017 season.

Opening Day Excitement

For at least one day, every Major League team’s fan base is allowed to be excited. For Twins fans, Opening Day is as good a time as any to get out and enjoy a baseball game. After all, we don’t know how long they’ll be relevant this summer so it’s best to get out and see them while they are competitive. It’s a good day to get out and enjoy a cold beer, a hot dog, some sunflower seeds and if you’re lucky, catch a home run or foul ball.

Buxton, Sano Continue To Mature

The Twins will be looking for two of their young stars, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton, to take big strides in the 2017 season. They both had their difficulties last year between injuries and struggles at the plate. Sano finished last season hitting .236 with 25 home runs and 66 RBI in 437 at-bats. He also had 178 strikeouts, and it felt like a lot of them came with two outs and runners on base. Trevor Plouffe was released in the offseason, paving the way for Sano to take over full-time at third base. That should help with any mental struggles, knowing that he’ll either play third or be the designated hitter. He could also fill in at first base when Joe Mauer needs a break.

Buxton will be one-third of what could be the fastest outfield in baseball with Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler. Buxton hit just .225 last year with 10 home runs, but also struck out 118 times in 298 at-bats. He had difficulty laying off breaking balls, and he has limitations in the lineup when he can’t get on base.

New Front Office Leadership

The Twins front office looks vastly different now than it did just eight months ago. Terry Ryan is no longer general manager, having been replaced by Thad Levine. He was hired by new Chief of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, one of the bright young minds in baseball. The two place a heavy emphasis on analytics and statistical data in baseball decisions. Falvey helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series and put together one of the top pitching staffs in baseball. The tough part there is patience, because a lot of that work is done away from the field and typically takes a few years to come to fruition.

The hope is Levine and Falvey can look at the data they collect and use it to make the Twins a lot more consistent in several areas. They’ll try to develop their own players first before attempting to lure a free agent. There will be headaches along the way, but it’s a process and it needs time to play out. After all, Theo Epstein had a five-year plan with the Chicago Cubs, who got rid of all kinds of demons by winning the World Series last year.

Brian Dozier Still A Twin

One of the big reasons to be excited about the Twins this year is a move they didn’t make. Brian Dozier is still with the club after months of trade rumors, and he’ll be starting at second base on Opening Day. He hit .268 last year with a career-high 42 home runs and 99 RBI. He was also one of the top players defensively with just eight errors in 713 total chances. He was a part of 118 double plays last year and made 286 put-outs.

He’s also a clubhouse leader who is more than respected by his teammates. How long he’ll be with the Twins this year could still be in question. If Minnesota gets off to a slow start and isn’t a playoff contender alter this summer, he could be traded before the July trade deadline. It all depends on if a team needs a second baseman, and what they would be willing to give the Twins for him.

Regardless of what the results are later this summer, it’s fun to have baseball back again. And after all, it can’t get any worse than last year, right?