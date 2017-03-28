Speaker Ryan Stands By Nunes Amid Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expressing confidence in the chairman of the House intelligence committee, saying he should continue to lead the panel’s probe into Russian contacts with President Donald Trump’s associates.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to step away because he’s seen as being too close to the White House, especially after he went to the White House grounds to review secret reports.
Ryan said at a press conference Tuesday that there is no need for Nunes to resign or step aside from probe.
