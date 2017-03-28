March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Speaker Ryan Stands By Nunes Amid Russia Probe

March 28, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Devin Nunes, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expressing confidence in the chairman of the House intelligence committee, saying he should continue to lead the panel’s probe into Russian contacts with President Donald Trump’s associates.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to step away because he’s seen as being too close to the White House, especially after he went to the White House grounds to review secret reports.

Ryan said at a press conference Tuesday that there is no need for Nunes to resign or step aside from probe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

