Smurfette Removed From Movie Poster In Orthodox Israeli City

March 28, 2017 8:18 AM
BNEI BRAK, Israel (AP) — Israel’s pious ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has long chafed at public displays of women, whether the images are of female public figures or ordinary women.

Now even animated characters appear to be a no-go.

The PR company promoting “Smurfs: The Lost Village” movie, which opens Thursday in Israel, says it has removed the images of Smurfette — the only female among the Smurf characters — from promo posters in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

The Mirka’im-Hutzot Zahav company says it did so as not to offend the city’s ultra-Orthodox residents.

The original poster shows Smurfette alongside friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty. But in Bnei Brak, she’s nowhere to be found.

The ultra-Orthodox press in Israel has previously avoided publishing pictures of Hillary Clinton during last year’s American presidential race.

