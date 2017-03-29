Eagan Day Care Provider Acussed Of Assaulting 13-Month-Old Boy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old day care provider in Eagan is accused of assaulting a 13-month-old boy last September, causing severe and permanent brain damage, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Mariel Alexandra Grimm has been charged with first-degree assault great bodily harm in connection with the incident, which happened Sept. 22, 2016. The baby survived, but suffered serious injuries and brain damage.

According to the charges, Eagan police responded at about 1 p.m. that day to Grimm’s home, where she said a 13-month-old boy in her care was unresponsive. The baby had one eye extremely dilated and the other was normal, suggesting head trauma.

The baby had been going to her day care since he was 9 weeks old. The boy was dropped off at about 7:15 a.m. and at about 8:45 a.m., he woke up crying and she changed his diaper, fed him and put him in his pack-and-play so she could home-school her four children.

The complaint states the baby later woke up again crying and as she changed his diaper, he became stiff and unresponsive. She tapped the sides of his face to try and wake him up, and when it didn’t work, she brought him to the bathroom and splashed cold water on his face. The baby remained unconscious, so Grimm contacted his mother, who told her to call 911. Grimm later mentioned the baby was playing with toys and seemed fine before taking his second nap.

According to the complaint, a child abuse pediatrician examined the baby and found no medical cause for the severe brain injury. The injury was consistent with abusive head trauma, which couldn’t have been caused by a short fall or injury inflicted by another child at the day care. The doctor said the injury was likely associated with a violent acceleration-deceleration event, like a car crash or being violently shaken or thrown.

The complaint states the surgeon who did emergency surgery on the baby said he would have become unresponsive either immediately or shortly after the head trauma on that day.

If convicted, Grimm faces up to 20 years in jail and $30,000 in fines.