Officials Warn Of Fake $100s After Stack Was Stolen In Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Moorhead are telling businesses and consumers to be on alert for fake $100 bills after a stack of them was stolen this week from a National Guard recruiting table.
The Moorhead Police Department says the fake money was stolen Tuesday from a display at University of Minnesota Moorhead where the phony cash was being used to show how much money can be saved on college by joining the National Guard.
The money resembles real currency in size and initial appearance, but doesn’t feel like cash and lacks security features, police say. The stolen stack had the serial number JB00000000T.
Anyone with information on the stolen stack, or anyone’s attempt to pass the bills off as real legal tender, is asked to call their local police department.
If what’s pictured above is the exact stuff stolen I’d have to say someone should really feel shame for taking one of those as payment. So many reasons you could see it’s not real.