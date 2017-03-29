March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Officials Warn Of Fake $100s After Stack Was Stolen In Moorhead

March 29, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Counterfeit Money, Fake Money, Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Moorhead are telling businesses and consumers to be on alert for fake $100 bills after a stack of them was stolen this week from a National Guard recruiting table.

The Moorhead Police Department says the fake money was stolen Tuesday from a display at University of Minnesota Moorhead where the phony cash was being used to show how much money can be saved on college by joining the National Guard.

The money resembles real currency in size and initial appearance, but doesn’t feel like cash and lacks security features, police say. The stolen stack had the serial number JB00000000T.

Anyone with information on the stolen stack, or anyone’s attempt to pass the bills off as real legal tender, is asked to call their local police department.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Randall Cheuvront says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    If what’s pictured above is the exact stuff stolen I’d have to say someone should really feel shame for taking one of those as payment. So many reasons you could see it’s not real.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia