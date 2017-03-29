Mpls. Gang Member Found Guilty Of Shooting 2 Men, 1 In The Neck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old Minneapolis gang member has been found guilty of shooting two men who were sitting inside a parked car last March, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Hennepin County District Court jury found Antonio Jenkins, Sr. guilty of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of being prohibited from possessing a gun in connection to the March 19, 2016 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the incident at 5:30 a.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was bleeding from his mouth and suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The other man was shot at least twice in his arms. Both were taken to the hospital and one victim required surgery.
Jenkins, who is a known member of the Bogus Boys criminal gang, allegedly approached the two men as they were sitting in a parked car, said “What’s up?” and shot the first victim in the neck. He continued firing, hitting both victims.
Jenkins could get up to 37 years in prison. His sentencing is set for May 31.