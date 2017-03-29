Wander Minnesota: Spring Festivals In April

This is one of the quieter months for festivals in Minnesota.

However, spring fully arrives with the promise of summer ahead, the busiest festival time of the year is not far away.

But, while there may not be several festivals each weekend, there are still ways to celebrate springs arrival in Minnesota.

Events are listed by the date they occur.

Apple Valley

Now through April 30

Farm Babies

All together now, let’s practice: “Awwwwwwwwww!” This annual event brings out the warm fuzzies in everyone. The Minnesota Zoo’s annual Farm Babies celebrates the start of birth season by showcasing baby animals. On April 14 and 15, special kid activities will take place. And on April 15, there will be a visit from Peter Rabbit.

St. Paul

April 7 – 9

American Craft Council Show

This is not your run-of-the-mill craft show. There are more than 250 artists in all variety of mediums exhibiting and selling their work here. Also, there will be Scotch whiskey tasting and performances by up-and-coming hip hop performers.

April 9 & 15

Easter Egg Hunt At James J Hill House

What more festive place to hunt for Easter eggs than the James J. Hill House? Reservations recommended.

Minneapolis

April 13 – 29

The Minneapolis/St. Paul International Film Festival

This festival features two weeks of more than 350 films and events staged around the Twin Cities. It including entries by or about Minnesotans, as well as films from all over the world.

Chanhassen

April 20 – 23

Celebration 2017

Paisley Park is hosting this event to honor the life and work of Prince. Tickets are selling fast, so if you’re interested, now is the time to buy.

Lanesboro

April 21 – 23

Ibsen Fest

Sadly, this is your last chance to attend this festival. The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro presents the final installment of its commitment to Henrik Ibsen. You can see the world premiere of Minnesota playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaption of Ibsen’s final play, “When We Dead Awaken,” attend lectures about it and, of course, try Scandinavian foods and aquavit.

Mt. Iron

April 22

Iron Range Earth Fest

Now in its ninth year, the folks on the Iron Range have put together an impressive list of exhibitors, demonstration and vendors, all in support of helping people live greener, more sustainable lives. Plus, there’s food.

Winona

April 28 – 29

Mid West Music Fest

The lovely historic river town of Winona brings the Mid West Music Fest alive for the seventh year. A stellar list of performers includes Charlie Parr, Sonny Knight and the Lakers and Gaelynn Lea, among many others.

St. Paul

April 28 – 30

Minnesota Horse Expo

Everything horse-related, and all at the state fairgrounds. This event will feature breed demonstrations, farrier demos, horse sales and even a rodeo.

Harmony

April 28 – 30

Bluff Country Studio Art Tour

It’s hard to imagine a more scenic art tour than this one. The tour explores the beautiful backroads of the southern Minnesota bluff region. Oh, and there’s art, too.

St. Paul

April 28 – 30

St. Paul Art Crawl

This semi-annual event gives you the chance to visit artists in their native setting.

—

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.