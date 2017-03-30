2 Wis. Teens Face Felonies For Threatening School On Social Media

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two teenagers are being held on felony charges for allegedly making threats toward a high school in Racine via social media.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 14- and 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.
Authorities didn’t say whether they were students at the school.
Authorities didn’t release details of the threats but did say “there is no evidence of a credible threat toward Union Grove High School.”
