March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

2 Wis. Teens Face Felonies For Threatening School On Social Media

March 30, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: School Threats, Threats, Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two teenagers are being held on felony charges for allegedly making threats toward a high school in Racine via social media.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 14- and 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

Authorities didn’t say whether they were students at the school.

Authorities didn’t release details of the threats but did say “there is no evidence of a credible threat toward Union Grove High School.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia