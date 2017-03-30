Man Charged Following Stabbing That Led To Amber Alert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old was charged with two counts of assault following a stabbing that led to an Amber Alert being issued earlier this week.
Hersley Hulbert, of Minneapolis, was charged with one count of second-degree and one count of third-degree assault.
A complaint filed in Hennepin County Thursday claims Hulbert assaulted a woman on the 3000 block of Clinton Avenue South. The woman told investigators that he accused her of cheating on him.
The complaint says Hulbert stabbed the woman in the leg and took her 2-and-a-half-year-old child. Both he and the child were found later that morning, following the issue of an Amber Alert.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is filing a Blakely motion in pursuit of a longer sentence if Hulbert is convicted, because of aggravating circumstances. Attorney Mike Freeman argued, “in this case, that the young child witnessed a violent assault of his mother.”
Hulbert still faces potential additional charges as investigators pursue further information as to the relationship between him and the child that was taken, Freeman said.