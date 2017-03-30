Anoka-Hennepin School Bus Driver Accused Of Inappropriately Touching H.S. Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bus driver for the Anoka-Hennepin School District is on leave while he faces charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Glenn David Johnson, 52, is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from two incidents on consecutive nights this month.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl who was staying at his house on March 6. The girl reported the incident to a school counselor the next day. Staff called Johnson into the school to explain himself. He said he hugged the girl before bed, but denied doing anything inappropriate.
On March 8, a teenage relative of Johnson told school staff he touched her inappropriately the previous night. The girl was aware of the incident with another girl the night before, and told a school counselor what happened.
The school district informed parents of the charges in an email, and said Johnson is on leave and no longer driving buses. The email emphasized that the incident took place outside of school, and that the district was working with law enforcement on the matter.
If convicted, Johnson could face 60 years in prison and $90,000 in fines.