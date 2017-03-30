March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Unlicensed Calif. Service Cuts Down 22 City-Owned Trees In St. Paul

March 30, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Hmong Village Shopping Center, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An unlicensed tree-trimming service from California is in hot water in St. Paul after removing 22 city-owned trees to create parking spaces at a shopping center.

City officials have ordered A and A Tree Service to cease operations in St. Paul. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A city inspector also issued a warning to the management office at the Hmong Village Shopping Center. Hmong Village will have to replace the missing trees.

The parking lot project manager says the trees that were removed are susceptible to the emerald ash borer, and would have been cut down eventually under the city’s ash tree removal program.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

