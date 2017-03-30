Franken, Klobuchar Introduce Bill To Lower Prescription Drug Costs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar are joining other Democrats in introducing legislation to lower prescription drug prices.
The bill contains a provision to restrict so-called “pay for delay” deals, which critics say allow drug companies to delay the introduction of lower-priced generic drugs.
The bill would also allow competition from lower-priced drugs in Canada.
Sen. Franken says he and other Democrats are hoping to get support not only from Republicans, but also from President Donald Trump.
“People are scared,” Franken said. “This is now forcing people sometimes in to making choices they don’t want to make, which is a choice between taking the medication they need and putting food on the table, and that’s unconscionable.”
A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.