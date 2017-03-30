The Internet Is In Love With This Mosh Pit Proposal Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The internet has produced what could arguably be described as the most punk rock proposal picture of all time.
Taken at a music festival last week in Dallas, Texas, the photo shows a man on bended knee amid the human hurricane of a thrash metal mosh pit. His tattooed beloved covers her mouth with her hands.
However, the stand-out feature of the photo isn’t the reaction of the bride-to-be, but of a dancer in the foreground, who’s angrily kicking his black Vans into the air.
The look on his angst-filled face is priceless.
Indeed, the photo went rival after being posted to Facebook on Monday, along with a few other photos of the proposal. The couple could not immediately be identified.
Reddit’s Photoshopbattles community quickly took to creating images with the photo’s star dancer. One has him performing a “Karate Kid” crane kick on a beach, another has him dancing amid a North Korean military parade.
Not to be overlooked are the reactions of on-lookers in the mosh pit. Their faces betray a susceptibility to romance, showing a mix of surprise and elation.
Best of luck to the young couple. May the future be filled with more glorious mosh pit photos.